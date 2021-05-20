HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.07 Per Share

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HICL opened at GBX 169.60 ($2.22) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.63. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 62.96. HICL Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 158.72 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36).

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

In related news, insider Kenneth D. Reid purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.