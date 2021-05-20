Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.16.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,533 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $17,048,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

