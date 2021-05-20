Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.86.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,609,236 shares of company stock worth $73,649,620.
Shares of HESM opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $603.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $24.81.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 150.83%.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
