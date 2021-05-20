Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,609,236 shares of company stock worth $73,649,620.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,513 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 16.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,913 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $603.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 150.83%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

