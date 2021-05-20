Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

HSIC opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6,449.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

