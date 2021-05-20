Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $290.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 281.95 ($3.68), with a volume of 42231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.75).
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Friday, May 7th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £375.59 million and a PE ratio of 32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.
In other Henry Boot news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,584 ($25,586.62).
Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)
Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.
