Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $290.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 281.95 ($3.68), with a volume of 42231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.75).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £375.59 million and a PE ratio of 32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

In other Henry Boot news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,584 ($25,586.62).

Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.