Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Down 3%

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.47. 124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 59,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $504.01 million, a P/E ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

