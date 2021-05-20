Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes $2.38 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Micron Technology comprises 3.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $5,956,098. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.