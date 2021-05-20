Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases New Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. PTC makes up about 1.3% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC by 128.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 19.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in PTC by 5.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 29,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in PTC by 28.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of PTC opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.43. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

