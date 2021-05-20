Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.38.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $336.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.70 and a 200 day moving average of $337.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.48 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

