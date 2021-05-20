Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $1.27 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Twitter comprises about 1.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Twitter by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 23,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Twitter by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

