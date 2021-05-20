HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.77.

HHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,674. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.