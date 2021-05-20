HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia."

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of HHR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. 65,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,674. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

