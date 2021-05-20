Head to Head Review: NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NuVasive and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 5 7 0 2.46 ShockWave Medical 0 2 4 0 2.67

NuVasive presently has a consensus price target of $68.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.65%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $172.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.80%. Given ShockWave Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than NuVasive.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -0.84% 8.00% 3.06% ShockWave Medical -108.73% -30.28% -25.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NuVasive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuVasive and ShockWave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.17 billion 3.11 $65.23 million $2.47 28.46 ShockWave Medical $42.93 million 131.24 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -75.26

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than ShockWave Medical. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NuVasive has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NuVasive beats ShockWave Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone. The company also offers reline fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment; integrated global alignment platform consisting of Bendini spinal rod bending system that assists with manual rod manipulation for spinal fixation; Lessray that is an image enhancement platform designed to reduce radiation exposure in the operating room, as well as Pulse, which integrates multiple enabling technologies to enhance workflow, reduce variability, and increase the reproducibility of surgical outcomes; and various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process. In addition, it provides MAGEC, a spinal bracing and distraction system, Precice limb lengthening system, and various other products for treating specialized orthopedic procedures; onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries; and cervical artificial disc technology for cervical total disc replacement procedures. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

