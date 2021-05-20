Head-To-Head Analysis: Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) & Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Zogenix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $182.24 million 13.08 -$356.39 million ($1.31) -6.84 Zogenix $3.65 million 276.31 -$419.50 million ($3.90) -4.63

Amicus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Zogenix. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zogenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amicus Therapeutics and Zogenix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 6 6 0 2.50 Zogenix 0 1 4 0 2.80

Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 130.65%. Zogenix has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.51%. Given Zogenix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zogenix is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zogenix has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Zogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -120.18% -73.81% -36.10% Zogenix -8,758.48% -53.91% -36.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Zogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Zogenix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zogenix beats Amicus Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates. The company also has additional gene therapies in active preclinical development, including gene therapies for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB, as well as a next generation program in mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital; University of Pennsylvania; and GlaxoSmithKline. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases. It is also developing MT1621, an investigational therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called thymidine kinase 2 deficiency. Zogenix, Inc. has a collaboration with Tevard Biosciences for the research, development and commercialization of novel gene therapies for Dravet Syndrome and other genetic epilepsies. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

