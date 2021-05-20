HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $162.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. On average, equities analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

