HC Wainwright Increases Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $212.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $212.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.24.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $175.21 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $181.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after buying an additional 60,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,170,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.