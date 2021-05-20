Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $55.65. 203,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,163,238. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

