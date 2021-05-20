Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $9.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $826.95. 2,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,690. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $537.48 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $772.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

