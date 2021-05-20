Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,853,000 after buying an additional 51,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,992,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

REGN stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $515.89. 1,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,995. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

