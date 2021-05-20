Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after buying an additional 1,511,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.47. 26,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

