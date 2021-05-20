Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 2,351 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 210,049 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after buying an additional 92,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $1,380,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

NASDAQ EA traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

