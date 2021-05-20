Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 530.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,616 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.79. 438,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,402,143. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

