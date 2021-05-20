Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 1,491 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 14,627.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.74. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.80 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

