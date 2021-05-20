Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 6,049 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 1.2% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. 251,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,197. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

