Harvest Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,542,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 130.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 62.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 63.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 577,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 224,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

