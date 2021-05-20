Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 6,496 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 646,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,724,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

