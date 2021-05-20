Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.55 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRVSF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,781. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

HRVSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

