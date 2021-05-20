Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Cut to “Hold” at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities lowered shares of Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$0.16 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.30.

Shares of TSE HRT opened at C$0.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$119.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40. Harte Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.95 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Harte Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 81,287 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

