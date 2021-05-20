HARD Protocol Market Cap Hits $50.50 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001966 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.50 million and $32.24 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 36.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00416740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.00217553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004253 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00982632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033987 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

