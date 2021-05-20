Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford Buys 25,000 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,381.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $14.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

