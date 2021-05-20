Gulfport Energy Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.87). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 410.97% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $244.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of GPORQ opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

