GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on GT Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

GT Biopharma stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

