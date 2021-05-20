GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $261.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.