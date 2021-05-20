Grubhub (GRUB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB):

5/17/2021 – Grubhub was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Grubhub was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Grubhub was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Grubhub had its price target lowered by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $64.25.

5/5/2021 – Grubhub had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Grubhub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grubhub exited first-quarter 2021 with new diner wins. Both Gross Food Sales and average order size increased year over year. The company’s expanding partner base is expected to help it rapidly penetrate the growing food takeout market in the United States. Grubhub now has more than 280K restaurant partners. Markedly, the company has expanded relationships with the likes of Arby’s, Jack in the Box, McDonald’s and Subway. Moreover, robust adoption of online food ordering along with higher ordering frequency from the existing diner base was a major positive. However, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Markedly, in June 2020, Grubhub announced its acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com that will create the largest and only profitable online food marketplace outside of China.”

4/29/2021 – Grubhub had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Grubhub stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Grubhub Inc alerts:

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,538. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.