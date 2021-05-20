Group Nine Acquisition (NASDAQ:GNAC) Trading 3.1% Higher

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) shares traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 7,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 36,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

