Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

Shares of GPI stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.35. 114,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,753. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $55.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $1,157,625.00. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

