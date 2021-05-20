Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.53. 456,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

