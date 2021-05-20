Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEF. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
GEF opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31.
In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
