Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEF. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.