Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,308.71 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,293.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,987.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

