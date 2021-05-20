Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,751 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $8,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after buying an additional 246,517 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 84,410 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at $718,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

RTLR opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.