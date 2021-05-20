GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.71. GreenSky shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 1,347 shares.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.