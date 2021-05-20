GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.71. GreenSky shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 1,347 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

