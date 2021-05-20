Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Releases Earnings Results

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.

Shares of GNLN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,656. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $322.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,381.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,500 shares of company stock worth $737,745. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenlane stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 239.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

