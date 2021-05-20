Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $610,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 88.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

