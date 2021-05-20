Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Receives Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on the stock.

GPOR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 663.60 ($8.67).

GPOR stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 709.50 ($9.27). The stock had a trading volume of 450,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 698.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 670.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.22%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

