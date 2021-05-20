Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Receives “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPOR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 663.10 ($8.66).

Shares of GPOR traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 709.50 ($9.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 698.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 670.60. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

