Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Shares of GTE stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 49 ($0.64). 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71. The company has a market capitalization of £179.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 18.56 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.90 ($0.95).

In related news, insider Ryan Ellson acquired 3,434 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850.22 ($3,723.83).

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.