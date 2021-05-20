Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Graco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 3,457.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,675 shares of company stock worth $8,396,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

