Grace Capital Sells 8,154 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Grace Capital trimmed its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,425.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

