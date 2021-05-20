Grace Capital Sells 1,219 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grace Capital cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $280.97 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $191.13 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $178.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.90 and its 200 day moving average is $261.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

