Grace Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grace Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,707,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 220,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,935 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $324.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.